Normal man faces home invasion charges

BLOOMINGTON — Home invasion charges are pending against a Normal man.

Michael C. Young, 30, is charged with two counts of home invasion, accused of entering a home armed with a firearm “and a dangerous weapon other than a firearm” when he knew people were inside, using force or threatening imminent force.

According to a probable cause statement read in court, police reported that Young went to a home in Normal on Monday and began ringing the doorbell and “banging” on the front door.

“As (the resident) was opening the door, the defendant pushed his way into the residence.” While inside the residence, Young showed that he had a firearm but “did not brandish it,” according to the statement.

Young is being held in lieu of posting $20,035. His next hearing will be Aug. 26.