BLOOMINGTON — Nearly two dozen charges for possession of child pornography have been filed against a Normal man in McLean County court.

Scott T. Johnson, 23, is charged with 19 counts for possessing pornography with minors younger than 13 (Class 2 felony) and three counts for possessing pornography with minors younger than 18 (Class 3 felony).

A McLean County grand jury returned a bill of indictment charging him on Wednesday.

According to court documents, the offenses were committed on or about June 1, 2021, through Sept. 2, 2021.

Johnson was charged in January in a separate case for 43 counts for possessing pornography of minors younger than 13 (Class 2 felony); six counts for possessing pornography of minors younger than 18 (Class 3 felony); one count of indecent solicitation via online discussions of sexual conduct with a child, with the intent to commit predatory criminal sexual assault (Class 1 felony); and one count for soliciting a minor to appear in pornographic materials (Class X felony).

Johnson was ordered to have no contact with anyone younger than 18.

His bond was set at $1 million, with 10% plus fees in order to be released from the McLean County Jail.

An arraignment was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 13.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd