 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal man charged with violating Offender Against Youth Act

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Charges have been filed against a Normal man for violation of the Illinois Violent Offender Against Youth Act (Class 2 felony).

Jordan R. King, 34, was convicted in 2013 of aggravated battery and great bodily harm to a victim younger than 13. 

011523-blm-loc-king

King, Jan. 13, 2023 

According to the prosecution, King failed to report his address change with the Bloomington Police Department since October, as required by law.

Bloomington officers went to check King's address on Jan. 5 and discovered he did not reside there anymore, according to the prosecution.

Bloomington woman charged with violating Offender Against Youth Act

According to court documents, King was previously convicted of the same offense in 2017 and in 2019. The act reads: "Any person who is convicted for a violation of this Act for a second or subsequent time is guilty of a Class 2 felony."

King also has an active case being charged with possession of methamphetamine with less than 5 grams (Class 3 felony).

Bloomington man arrested for failing to register as sex offender

King was released after posting $325 on the registration charge and given a $30,000 recognizance bond for the drug charge, meaning he would not have to post bond to be released from the McLean County Jail.

King's next court date is an arraignment at 10 a.m. Feb. 3.

Despite perceptions of rising crime, theft has become far less common in recent years than it used to be. However, there are still hotspots where break-ins and burglaries are far more common than the typical American neighborhood.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

1 of 10

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New government report shows more than 350 new UFO sightings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News