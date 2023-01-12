 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Normal man charged with stolen vehicle possession

  • 0

NORMAN — A man was arrested Thursday on a McLean County warrant claiming he possessed a stolen vehicle last year.

Cordora P. Wilkerson, 33, of Normal, appeared for a Thursday bond hearing before Judge William Workman. A bill of indictment charged Wilkerson with possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony.

011422-blm-loc-1wilkerson

Cordora P. Wilkerson, 33, of Normal, is charged with possession of stolen vehicle, a class 2 felony.

Court documents state his offense occurred Oct. 16, 2022. Wilkerson was arrested Thursday by Bloomington Police Department officers at a Qik-n-EZ gas station.

Workman upgraded Wilkerson's bail amount from a personal recognizance bond, requested by the warrant, to $10,000, with 10% to apply for release.

His arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 27.

Don't make it easy for thieves to steal your car. Make your vehicle less appealing and harder to access. Professional car thieves or joy-riders seek out vehicles that are easy to obtain.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

1 of 8

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘I'll try my luck’: Haitians flock for passports hoping to reach US under new program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News