BLOOMINGTON — A 25-year-old man is facing felony charges of sexual assault and abuse.
Labarte A. Robinson, of Normal, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing following his Wednesday indictment for one count of criminal sexual assault (Class 1 felony) and and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse (Class 2 felonies).
Charging documents dated the offenses as occurring between June 1 and Dec. 13. The Normal Police Department investigated the charges.
In a bond hearing Thursday, Judge Scott Black retained the $1 million warrant amount as requested by the original indictment. He also ordered Robinson not to have contact with the victim or any minors.
Robinson's arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. May 5.
