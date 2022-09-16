Normal man charged with selling meth

BLOOMINGTON — A 35-year-old man is behind bars after state investigators caught him selling methamphetamine in McLean County.

Mark A. Carter, of Normal, appeared in bond court Thursday before Judge Scott Black. The judge found probable cause to detain Carter on a Class 2 felony charge of unlawful delivery of meth.

Assistant State's Attorney Lewis Liu said Illinois State Police Task Force 6 was investigating sales of illegal drugs in McLean County, and recorded a transaction between Carter and a confidential informant.

Liu said Carter sold 2.5 grams of meth for $100 on Aug. 23, and police arrested him Wednesday. The prosecutor added he waived his Miranda rights and admitted to selling meth, receiving 2 ounces on an advanced basis and profiting $600 on each ounce.

Judge Black set Carter's bond at $100,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also ordered him to file a hearing notice for source of bail money, where Carter would have to prove his bond funds were legally obtained before being released.

Carter's arraignment hearing was set for 9 a.m. Oct. 7.