 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal man charged with selling meth

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A 35-year-old man is behind bars after state investigators caught him selling methamphetamine in McLean County.

LeRoy man charged with trafficking half-pound of meth on Amtrak train

Mark A. Carter, of Normal, appeared in bond court Thursday before Judge Scott Black. The judge found probable cause to detain Carter on a Class 2 felony charge of unlawful delivery of meth.

Bloomington man charged with stealing van from church food pantry

Assistant State's Attorney Lewis Liu said Illinois State Police Task Force 6 was investigating sales of illegal drugs in McLean County, and recorded a transaction between Carter and a confidential informant.

Liu said Carter sold 2.5 grams of meth for $100 on Aug. 23, and police arrested him Wednesday. The prosecutor added he waived his Miranda rights and admitted to selling meth, receiving 2 ounces on an advanced basis and profiting $600 on each ounce. 

Normal police investigating Wednesday shots fired report

Judge Black set Carter's bond at $100,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also ordered him to file a hearing notice for source of bail money, where Carter would have to prove his bond funds were legally obtained before being released.

Carter's arraignment hearing was set for 9 a.m. Oct. 7.

091722-blm-loc-1carter

Mark A. Carter, 35, of Normal, is charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine in McLean County.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'That's not inciting:' Trump warns of 'big problems' if he's charged over classified documents