Normal man charged with selling meth

BLOOMINGTON — A 35-year-old man is behind bars after state investigators caught him selling methamphetamine in McLean County.
Mark A. Carter, of Normal, appeared in bond court Thursday before Judge Scott Black. The judge found probable cause to detain Carter on a Class 2 felony charge of unlawful delivery of meth.
Assistant State's Attorney Lewis Liu said Illinois State Police Task Force 6 was investigating sales of illegal drugs in McLean County, and recorded a transaction between Carter and a confidential informant.
Liu said Carter sold 2.5 grams of meth for $100 on Aug. 23, and police arrested him Wednesday. The prosecutor added he waived his Miranda rights and admitted to selling meth, receiving 2 ounces on an advanced basis and profiting $600 on each ounce.
Judge Black set Carter's bond at $100,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also ordered him to file a hearing notice for source of bail money, where Carter would have to prove his bond funds were legally obtained before being released.
Carter's arraignment hearing was set for 9 a.m. Oct. 7.
When women got the right to vote in 50 countries
1893: New Zealand
1902: Australia
1906: Finland
1913: Norway
1915: Denmark
1915: Iceland
1917: Canada
1917: Russia
1918: Poland
1918: Germany
1918: Britain
1919: Netherlands
1920: United States
1921: Sweden
1928: Ireland
1930: South Africa
1931: Spain
1932: Brazil
1934: Turkey
1944: France
1945: Italy
1945: Japan
1947: Argentina
1947: Pakistan
1947: India
1952: Greece
1953: Mexico
1954: Colombia
1955: Honduras
1956: Egypt
1957: Malaysia
1957: Zimbabwe
1962: Algeria
1962: The Bahamas
1963: Iran
1963: Morocco
1964: Libya
1967: Ecuador
1971: Switzerland
1972: Bangladesh
1974: Jordan
1976: Portugal
1980: Iraq
1989: Namibia
1990: Western Samoa
1993: Kazakhstan
1993: Moldova
1994: Oman
2005: Kuwait
2011: Saudi Arabia
