BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man was charged Wednesday with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Sean E. Stalter-Williams, 18, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony, and three counts of obstructing a peace officer, Class A misdemeanors.

Prosecutors allege that on June 3, between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m., a Bloomington man reported his black Pontiac had been stolen, and that he may have left the keys inside. On June 4 and 5, prosecutors allege that Stalter-Williams was seen on security footage and observed by Normal Police to be driving the stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was towed on June 6 from the 900 block of W. Grove Street.

On June 19, Bloomington and Normal Police Departments executed a search warrant at Stalter-Williams’ residence, 1402 E. College Avenue.

When police knocked on the door, Stalter-Williams jumped out of the second floor window, and ran through the roadway. Bloomington police pursued on foot, and found Stalter-Williams in the backyard of a residence where he was arrested.

Stalter-Williams’ bond is set at $75,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to post $7,500 plus fees to be released from the McLean County Detention Facility.

His arraignment is set for July 7 at 9 a.m.