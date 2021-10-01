Normal man charged with meth delivery

 Skip to main content
  • 0

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal man remains jailed on a methamphetamine charge.

Jonathan A. Jamison, 43, is accused of delivering less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine to a Bloomington police vice unit Thursday.

Jonathan Jamison

Jamison

He is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

Jamison remains jailed in lieu of posting $50,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 29.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

