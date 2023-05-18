BLOOMINGTON — A 33-year-old
Normal man was released from custody Thursday after being charged with felony theft.
Jacob T. Lester appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, who found probable cause for his arrest. Lester is charged with two counts of theft: one is a Class 2 felony offense, the other a Class 3.
Documents state Lester was charged with a Class 2 felony theft offense for taking least $10,000 from a Casey’s General Store.
Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Merriman told the court that Lester knowingly took deposit money from a Casey’s store.
Judge Black approved a $30,000 personal recognizance bond for Lester, meaning he posted no money before his release. Lester was ordered not to have contact with any Casey's General Store location in McLean County.
His arraignment was scheduled for 10 a.m. June 2.
To some it might be considered the heist of the century, but the thieves didn’t get away with sacks of cash or even precious gems. These thieves were after something even more valuable pound-for-pound: Pokemon cards. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
See photos: John Y. Butler plea hearing
Butler case
John Y. Butler, right, talks with his attorney, Steven Beckett, during Butler's plea hearing Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington. Butler, 60, faced multiple criminal charges including fraud and theft of government money during his operation of the city-owned arena formerly known as U.S. Cellular Coliseum, now Grossinger Motors Arena.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
082620-blm-loc-4butler
McLean County Assistant State's Attorney Brad Rigdon, right, hands a court document to Judge William Yoder during John Y. Butler's plea hearing Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington. Butler, 60, faced multiple criminal charges including fraud and theft of government money during his operation of the city-owned arena formerly known as U.S. Cellular Coliseum, now Grossinger Motors Arena.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
082620-blm-loc-3butler
Assistant state's attorneys Brad Rigdon, left, and Chris Spanos appear during a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
082620-blm-loc-6butler
McLean County Assistant State's Attorney Brad Rigdon speaks during John Y. Butler's plea hearing Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington. Butler, 60, faced multiple criminal charges including fraud and theft of government money during his operation of the city-owned arena formerly known as U.S. Cellular Coliseum, now Grossinger Motors Arena.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
082620-blm-loc-5butler
Attorney Steven Beckett reacts during John Y. Butler's plea hearing Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington. Butler, 60, faced multiple criminal charges including fraud and theft of government money during his operation of the city-owned arena formerly known as U.S. Cellular Coliseum, now Grossinger Motors Arena.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
082620-blm-loc-7butler
McLean County assistant state's attorneys Brad Rigdon, left, and Chris Spanos listen during John Y. Butler's plea hearing Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington. Butler, 60, faced multiple criminal charges including fraud and theft of government money during his operation of the city-owned arena formerly known as U.S. Cellular Coliseum, now Grossinger Motors Arena.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
082620-blm-loc-8butler
John Y. Butler reflects after his plea hearing Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
082620-blm-loc-2butler
Judge William Yoder speaks during John Y. Butler's plea hearing Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington. Butler, 60, faced multiple criminal charges including fraud and theft of government money during his operation of the city-owned arena formerly known as U.S. Cellular Coliseum, now Grossinger Motors Arena.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
082620-blm-loc-9butler
McLean County Assistant State's Attorney Brad Rigdon addresses reporters after John Y. Butler's plea hearing Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter:
@BrendanDenison
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.