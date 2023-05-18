BLOOMINGTON — A 33-year-old Normal man was released from custody Thursday after being charged with felony theft.

Jacob T. Lester appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, who found probable cause for his arrest. Lester is charged with two counts of theft: one is a Class 2 felony offense, the other a Class 3.

Documents state Lester was charged with a Class 2 felony theft offense for taking least $10,000 from a Casey’s General Store.

Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Merriman told the court that Lester knowingly took deposit money from a Casey’s store.

Judge Black approved a $30,000 personal recognizance bond for Lester, meaning he posted no money before his release. Lester was ordered not to have contact with any Casey's General Store location in McLean County.

His arraignment was scheduled for 10 a.m. June 2.

