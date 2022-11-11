Normal man charged with drug offenses

BLOOMINGTON — Phillip Tinch, 39, of Normal was charged in McLean County court Thursday with several drug offenses.
Tinch was charged with five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, more than 1 but less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, Class 1 felonies, and one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
He is being held in lieu of posting $20,035. His next court date is Dec. 2 at 9 a.m.
What you missed this week in notable Central Illinois crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from The Pantagraph.
Authorities have never found the body of Zaraz Walker.
Domestic battery charges involving a child are pending against a Normal woman.
CVS and Walgreens announced agreements in principle to pay about $5 billion each to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids, and Walmart is in discussions for a deal.
A 25-year-old man has been charged with child endangerment after the children of a South Chicago Heights Public Works employee told him they thought they got strange candy.
Bloomington police responded to reports of gunfire Tuesday, leading to an arrest.
Prosecutors say they have turned over a huge amount of evidence to defense attorneys for the man accused in the Fourth of July in Highland Park mass shooting.
An attorney for the former Democratic powerhouse entered a plea of not guilty on Madigan's behalf.
The killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, while they were hiking have haunted Delphi, a town of about 3,000 people.
The Illinois State Police is investigating a report of gunshots fired from one vehicle at another vehicle Saturday afternoon on Interstate 64 in Fairview Heights.
Four people were hospitalized in critical condition early Sunday after reportedly overdosing at a River North nightclub, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Officer Brian Pierce Jr., 24, was struck and killed about 3 a.m. Aug. 4, 2021, on the McKinley Bridge by a motorist being chased by Brooklyn police, according to investigators.
Documents obtained by The AP under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act indicate that none of the guards has been punished for the coverup.
Dispatchers were told at 6:15 a.m. Saturday that a suspicious man wearing a white liturgical vestment was seen running down West Market Street in Bloomington.
Police said he had a loaded, uncased 9mm pistol at the time of his arrest and no valid FOID card.
Andreia L. Brown, 39, of Bloomington, is facing two felony charges for aggravated battery of peace officers.
Taylor S. Williams, 18, of Oak Park, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery after police say she kicked two officers.
Gage Fink, 21, is charged with 14 counts of drug charges, largely unlawful delivery, following three controlled buys by Illinois State Police.
A Chicago man is behind bars after being indicted on 65 counts of child porn offenses in McLean County.
An East Peoria man is facing felony charges after police say he was arrested with methamphetamine in LeRoy.
Semaj T. Collins, 32, is charged with being an armed habitual criminal (Class X felony) and two counts of unlawful possession of firearm by a felon (Class 2 felony).