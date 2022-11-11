Normal man charged with drug offenses

BLOOMINGTON — Phillip Tinch, 39, of Normal was charged in McLean County court Thursday with several drug offenses.

Tinch was charged with five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, more than 1 but less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, Class 1 felonies, and one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 2 felony.

He is being held in lieu of posting $20,035. His next court date is Dec. 2 at 9 a.m.