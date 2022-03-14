 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Normal man charged with driving stolen car

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is accused of driving a stolen car.

Normal police observed Darrius D. Robinson, 29, drive into a parking lot Sunday and recognized him for having an outstanding warrant for his arrest, prosecutors said.

Darrius D. Robinson

Robinson

Police learned that a rental car company at the Des Moines, Iowa, airport reported the Honda vehicle Robinson drove to be stolen in March 2021, a prosecutor said.

Robinson is charged with one count of possession of a stolen or converted motor vehicle.

The prosecutor said that Robinson told police he paid cash to an employee of the rental car agency in exchange for using the car because the employee was aware Robinson’s driver’s license was suspended.

The rental car company told police there was no explanation why the vehicle was missing, the prosecutor said.

Robinson remains jailed in lieu of posting $1,535.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 1.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: France opens up to US visitors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News