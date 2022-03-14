Normal man charged with driving stolen car

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is accused of driving a stolen car.

Normal police observed Darrius D. Robinson, 29, drive into a parking lot Sunday and recognized him for having an outstanding warrant for his arrest, prosecutors said.

Police learned that a rental car company at the Des Moines, Iowa, airport reported the Honda vehicle Robinson drove to be stolen in March 2021, a prosecutor said.

Robinson is charged with one count of possession of a stolen or converted motor vehicle.

The prosecutor said that Robinson told police he paid cash to an employee of the rental car agency in exchange for using the car because the employee was aware Robinson’s driver’s license was suspended.

The rental car company told police there was no explanation why the vehicle was missing, the prosecutor said.

Robinson remains jailed in lieu of posting $1,535.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 1.

