Normal man charged with cocaine deliveries

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal man is in custody on accusations that he sold cocaine to police.

Audy C. Beasley, 50, is accused of delivering cocaine to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit four times between Nov. 26 and Wednesday.

Audy C. Beasley

Audy C. Beasley, 50, of Normal, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine and two counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine.

Beasley is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine and two counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $7,035.

Snow's lawyers obtain nearly 8,000 documents in 1991 murder case

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 10.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

