Normal man charged with child porn possession

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man has been indicted by a McLean County grand jury on 11 counts of possessing child pornography.

Andrew F. Bachman, 32, is facing 11 Class 2 felony charges. The charges allege that he possessed 11 files of child pornography on or around June 9. The court documents describe all of the files as depicting a child who should have been clearly recognizable as younger than 13. 

Bloomington man faces domestic battery charges

The indictments were filed in court on July 6 and he was arrested the next day, according to court documents. His bond was set at $500,000, meaning he must post $50,000 to be released. He is ordered to have no contact with minors and no social media. 

His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 5. 

