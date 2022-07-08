Normal man charged with child porn possession

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man has been indicted by a McLean County grand jury on 11 counts of possessing child pornography.

Andrew F. Bachman, 32, is facing 11 Class 2 felony charges. The charges allege that he possessed 11 files of child pornography on or around June 9. The court documents describe all of the files as depicting a child who should have been clearly recognizable as younger than 13.

The indictments were filed in court on July 6 and he was arrested the next day, according to court documents. His bond was set at $500,000, meaning he must post $50,000 to be released. He is ordered to have no contact with minors and no social media.

His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 5.