Normal man charged with burglary at Hudson marina

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man was released from custody Wednesday on a burglary charge.

A McLean County grand jury indicted Zachary J. Williamson, 20, who knowingly entered the Mucky Duck Marina, 17845 Park View Lane, in Hudson, on April 22 with the intent to commit a theft.

Williamson is charged with burglary, which is a Class 2 felony.

A preliminary motion hearing was held on May 25 at the McLean County Circuit Court, but Williamson failed to appear on July 1 for his arraignment hearing and was later taken into custody.

Williamson also has two pending cases which include a battery and criminal trespass case in 2021 and another case for driving under the influence of alcohol on June 13.

He was released from custody on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 29.