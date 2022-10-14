 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal man charged with aggravated battery

  • 0
Anthony J. Harper

Harper

 COURTESY OF THE MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is in McLean County custody on domestic battery charges. 

Bloomington man facing multiple battery charges

Anthony J. Harper, 35, is charged with aggravated domestic battery (Class 2 felony) and domestic battery as subsequent offense (Class 4 felony). 

Court documents show Harper knowingly strangled and caused bodily harm to a woman identified as a household or family member on Oct. 10 in Normal. 

Bond for Harper is set at $50,0000, meaning he will need to post $5,000 plus fees to be released. 

Bloomington man charged with July stabbing of man in Normal

He was also given a no-contact order with the victim and the residence where the incident took place. 

His next court appearance is an arraignment hearing on Nov. 10.

As required by law, the clerk's office showed that their electronic ballot tabulation machines are safe, secure and that elections are fair and transparent.