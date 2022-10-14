Normal man charged with aggravated battery

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is in McLean County custody on domestic battery charges.

Anthony J. Harper, 35, is charged with aggravated domestic battery (Class 2 felony) and domestic battery as subsequent offense (Class 4 felony).

Court documents show Harper knowingly strangled and caused bodily harm to a woman identified as a household or family member on Oct. 10 in Normal.

Bond for Harper is set at $50,0000, meaning he will need to post $5,000 plus fees to be released.

He was also given a no-contact order with the victim and the residence where the incident took place.