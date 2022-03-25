 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal man charged with 4 cocaine deliveries

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man was released from custody Friday on drug charges.

Telly H. Arrington, 24, is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Telly H. Arrington, 24, of Normal, is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

He is accused of delivering between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine and less than 1 gram of cocaine Thursday. He also is accused of delivering less than 1 gram of cocaine Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.

Arrington was released from custody on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 15.

Pekin man sentenced to 6½ years for meth deliveries

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

The Senate Executive Appointments Committee moved six appointees to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board through committee on Tuesday, but the only appointee of Gov. J.B. Pritzker that came for a vote before the full Senate was rejected.

