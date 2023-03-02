BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County judge changed the bond Thursday for a Normal man awaiting trial on murder charges.

Michael Bakana, 43, is charged with three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm in the death of 22-year-old Mariah Petracca on Jan. 30, 2021. One person was also injured in the shooting.

He has been out on bond since October 2022, having paid $200,000 plus fees on his bond that was set at $2 million — 10%.

In a motion argued Thursday, Bakana’s attorney, Clyde Guilamo, asked that the bond be reduced or exonerated by $50,000 to pay a portion of Bakana's contract with the attorney.

Judge Casey Costigan granted the motion, over an objection from Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve, who said it would increase the likelihood that Bakana would flee.

Costigan noted Bakana has been present for every hearing since being released on bond and said a notarized document indicating the money would be assigned to Guilamo, not Bakana, was part of the defense motion.

Bakana’s counsel, “in the court’s opinion, deserves to be paid, and the court sees that to (exonerate) a portion of the bond to pay counsel for his work in the case is appropriate under these circumstances,” Costigan said.

The judge told Bakana the jury trial will proceed in May even if he “willfully absences” himself.

“The long and short of it is you need to be here,” Costigan said.

Guilamo also argued a motion for release of Bakana’s personal property, including clothing, shoes and a bank card.

Costigan denied the motion with the exception of the bank card, which will be returned to the defendant. He said the prosecutors had the right to use these items as evidence to prove identification of the defendant and he would not “hamper their ability” to do so.

