Normal man charged for punching, choking woman

Edward N. Jones, 36, was charged Thursday in McLean County court with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, a Class 2 felony, domestic battery as a subsequent offense, a Class 4 felony, and criminal damage to property, a Class A misdemeanor.
Assistant State's Attorney Lewis Liu said at the hearing that police responded Wednesday for the reported battery at a home in Normal. He said Jones had arrived at the residence, became belligerent with the victim, and took her wallet and iPhone.
Liu said, per police statements, that Jones punched the victim in the mouth, choked her and threatened to kill her. The prosecutor said the victim asked neighbors to call the police, and Jones admitted to throwing her iPhone and breaking it.
Liu said Jones claimed there was a "mutual fight" between him and the victim, but police observed no injuries to Jones.
Liu noted at the hearing that Jones was convicted on a 2017 domestic battery case involving bodily harm.
Judge Scott Black set the man's bond at $50,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also ordered him to have no contact with the victim or her residence.
Jones' arraignment hearing was set for 9 a.m. Sept. 23.
