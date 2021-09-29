Normal man charged for battery against firefighter

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is in custody on accusations that he battered a firefighter.

Beau J. Kinsell, 45, is charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer, aggravated driving under the influence, and two counts of resisting a peace officer.

Beau J. Kinsell

Kinsell remains jailed in lieu of posting $2,535.

Bloomington man accused of delivering cocaine

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 22.

