BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man been charged a second time in less than a month after prosecutors say he failed to update his address as required by the Illinois Violent Offender Against Youth Act.

Jordan R. King, 34, faces a Class 2 felony charge of violating the state law. He is required to register his address under the terms of a 2013 conviction of aggravated battery and great bodily harm to a victim younger than 13.

King was initially charged with violating the act on Jan. 13 when he failed to report to the Bloomington Police Department that his address had changed, as required by law.

According to court documents, King was also previously convicted of the same offense in 2016 and in 2019. Second and subsequent convictions of violating the act are a Class 2 felony under state law.

King was also charged with unlawful possession of between 5-15 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor.

King’s bond was set at $50,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would need to post $5,000 plus court fees in order to be released from McLean County Jail.

His next court date is an arraignment at 9 a.m. Feb. 24.