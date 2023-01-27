Normal man charged 49 times for child porn, 2 times for solicitation

NORMAL — About four dozen charges for possession of child pornography are filed against a Normal man in McLean County court.
Scott T. Johnson, 23, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge William Workman, who set his bond at $1 million, with 10% to apply for release. Workman also ordered Johnson to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.
Records state that Johnson is charged with 43 Class 2 felony counts for possessing porn of minors under the age of 13; six Class 3 felony counts for possessing porn of minors under the age of 18; a Class 1 felony count of indecent solicitation, via online discussions of sexual conduct with a child, with the intent to commit predatory criminal sexual assault; and one Class X felony charge for soliciting a minor to appear in pornographic materials.
All offenses were dated in the documents as occurring June 10, 2020.
His arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 10.
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison