Normal man charged 49 times for child porn, 2 times for solicitation

NORMAL — About four dozen charges for possession of child pornography are filed against a Normal man in McLean County court.

Scott T. Johnson, 23, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge William Workman, who set his bond at $1 million, with 10% to apply for release. Workman also ordered Johnson to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Scott T. Johnson, 23, of Normal, is charged with 43 Class 2 felony counts for possessing porn of minors under the age of 13; six Class 3 felony counts for possessing of minors under the age of 18; a Class 1 felony count of indecent solicitation, via online discussions of sexual conduct with a child with the intent to commit predatory criminal sexual assault; and one Class X felony charge for soliciting a minor to appear in pornographic materials.

Records state that Johnson is charged with 43 Class 2 felony counts for possessing porn of minors under the age of 13; six Class 3 felony counts for possessing porn of minors under the age of 18; a Class 1 felony count of indecent solicitation, via online discussions of sexual conduct with a child, with the intent to commit predatory criminal sexual assault; and one Class X felony charge for soliciting a minor to appear in pornographic materials.

All offenses were dated in the documents as occurring June 10, 2020.

His arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 10. 

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

