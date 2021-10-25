 Skip to main content
Normal man broke into Bloomington apartment, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is in custody on home invasion, burglary and attempted robbery charges in connection to two burglaries last summer in Bloomington.

Caleb M. Teplitz-Crawford, 19, is accused by authorities of breaking into a Bloomington apartment in the 1000 block of Grove Street on June 16 and July 1 while armed with a gun.

Court documents say Teplitz-Crawford threatened the use of force upon the victim and intended to take property.

He is charged with two counts each of home invasion, attempted armed robbery and residential burglary.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Oct. 20 and it was returned Oct. 22.

Teplitz-Crawford remains jailed in lieu of posting $30,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 19.

Caleb M. Teplitz-Crawford

Caleb M. Teplitz-Crawford, 19, of Normal, is charged with two counts each of home invasion, attempted armed robbery and residential burglary.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

