Normal man arrested in January 2021 Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal man faces six felony charges in relation to a January 2021 shooting in Bloomington.

Javon T. Murff, 19, is accused of firing a gun at an occupied residence and vehicle around 6:50 p.m. Jan. 30, 2021, in the 1500 block of Forrest Street in Bloomington.

Court documents said Murff stole a 9 mm handgun from a man through the use or threat of force.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Murff is charged with the following:

Two counts aggravated discharge of a firearm (Class 1 felony)

Robbery (Class 2 felony)

Possession of a stolen firearm (Class 2 felony)

Two counts aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 4 felony)

Two counts reckless discharge of a firearm (Class 4 felony)

A warrant for Murff’s arrest was issued last week and returned Saturday with a bond preliminarily set at $150,000 at 10%. A judge ordered Murff’s bond to remain as set Monday, meaning Murff needs $15,035 to be released from custody.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 13.

