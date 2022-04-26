Normal man arrested in January 2021 Bloomington shooting

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON – A Normal man faces six felony charges in relation to a January 2021 shooting in Bloomington.

Javon T. Murff, 19, is accused of firing a gun at an occupied residence and vehicle around 6:50 p.m. Jan. 30, 2021, in the 1500 block of Forrest Street in Bloomington.

Javon T. Murff

Javon T. Murff, 19, of Normal, is charged with two counts aggravated discharge of a firearm (Class 1 felony), robbery (Class 2 felony), possession of a stolen firearm (Class 2 felony), two counts aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 4 felony), two counts reckless discharge of a firearm (Class 4 felony).

Court documents said Murff stole a 9 mm handgun from a man through the use or threat of force.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Murff is charged with the following:

  • Two counts aggravated discharge of a firearm (Class 1 felony)
  • Robbery (Class 2 felony)
  • Possession of a stolen firearm (Class 2 felony)
  • Two counts aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 4 felony)
  • Two counts reckless discharge of a firearm (Class 4 felony)

A warrant for Murff’s arrest was issued last week and returned Saturday with a bond preliminarily set at $150,000 at 10%. A judge ordered Murff’s bond to remain as set Monday, meaning Murff needs $15,035 to be released from custody.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 13.

