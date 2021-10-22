Normal man accused of stealing more than $10K from Best Buy

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is accused of deceptively stealing more than $10,000 from the Best Buy in Bloomington over the course of about six months.

Kevin Verastegui, 27, is charged with one count of class 2 felony theft of between $10,000 and $100,000, and court documents show he obtained the money “by deception.”

Kevin Verastegui

Kevin Verastegui, 27, of Normal, is charged with one count of class 2 felony theft of between $10,000 and $100,000.

He is accused of stealing the money between April 15 and Oct. 18.

Verastegui’s affidavit of assets and liabilities show he had been an employee of the Best Buy for a year.

He was released from jail on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond, but he was ordered to have no contact with Best Buy at 2103 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington.

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 19.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

