BLOOMINGTON — Sixteen charges involving sexual violence against a child are pending in McLean County against a Normal man.

Carlos D. Cregan, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted criminal sexual assault, 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and four counts of criminal sexual assault. Charging documents indicate one victim, a girl between ages 13 and 17, was involved in this case.

Cregan is accused of committing these offenses between May 1, 2022, and Aug. 26, 2022, in Normal.

A McLean county grand jury returned a bill of indictment charging him in November and a warrant was issued Nov. 23. The warrant was returned Friday by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Cregan was jailed in McLean County in lieu of posting $50,035 and was ordered to have no contact with anyone under age 18.

An arraignment was scheduled for April 14.

