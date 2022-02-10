Normal man accused of punching security officer

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man was released from custody Thursday on an aggravated battery charge.
Matthew D. Stone, 22, is accused of punching a private security officer in the abdomen Wednesday in Normal.
He is charged with one count of aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony.
Stone was released from custody on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond.
An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 25.
