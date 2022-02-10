 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

Normal man accused of punching security officer

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man was released from custody Thursday on an aggravated battery charge.

Matthew D. Stone

Stone 

Matthew D. Stone, 22, is accused of punching a private security officer in the abdomen Wednesday in Normal.

He is charged with one count of aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony.

Stone was released from custody on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 25.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Blockade at US-Canadian border shuts auto plants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News