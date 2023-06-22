BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man was charged Wednesday with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Sean E. Stalter-Williams, 18, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony, and three counts of obstructing a peace officer, Class A misdemeanors.

Prosecutors said a Bloomington man reported his black Pontiac had been stolen on June 3 and that he may have left the keys inside.

On June 4 and 5, Stalter-Williams was seen on security footage and observed by Normal police to be driving the stolen vehicle, prosecutors said.

The vehicle was towed on June 6 from the 900 block of W. Grove Street.

Bloomington and Normal police said they executed a search warrant at Stalter-Williams’ residence in Normal on June 19, but when they knocked on the door, he jumped out of the second floor window and ran. Bloomington police pursued on foot and took him into custody.

Stalter-Williams’ bond is set at $75,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to post $7,500 plus fees to be released from the McLean County Detention Facility.

His arraignment is set for July 7.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd Noral K. Nelson Charles J. Tankson Davis, Micah S Livingston, Joshua D. Kevin L. Ewen Emmanuel K. Mpay Ahmad S. Manns Dylan R Mann Tony L. Jackson William R. Linden Zadek U. Moen Zachary T. Willis Cecily M. Sexton Tonisha A. Jackson James A. McConnaughay Jessica M. Longberry Barry D. Guyton Keon E. Spiller Melina Aguilar Carlos D. Cregan Andrea M. Sheets Wayne M. Damron