Normal man accused of burglary, causing $10K in damage

BLOOMINGOTN — Burglary charges are pending against a Normal man.

Michael R. McHenry, 25, is charged with two counts of burglary (Class 2 felony) and one count of criminal damage to property (Class 3 felony).

Court documents indicate McHenry entered a Bloomington garage on Oct. 19 and remained through Oct. 20, where he caused over $10,000 worth of damage to the property but did not exceed $100,000.

Bond for McHenry was set at $5,000, meaning he would need to post $500 plus fees to be released.

He was also given a no-contact order with the residence where the incident took place, and a resident at that location.