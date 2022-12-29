Normal man accused in 2021 murder hires new attorney, pushes trial date

Bakana, who previously proceeded with the case representing himself, has hired a new attorney, Clyde Guilamo of Chicago, who filed his appearance on the case Thursday.
Guilamo filed a motion to change the trial date because he has a conflict with the January date and he wanted additional time to review the evidence and prepare for trial.
Horve called this case a “clear violation of the victims’ rights act," in regard to trying a case in a timely manner. He noted trial dates had been set and moved three times already.
He said Bakana’s choice to bring a new attorney in at this stage in the case is “intentional and deliberate to cause delay,” though Horve noted this was not the defense attorney’s fault.
Guilamo said this was Bakana’s first opportunity to hire an attorney since he was released on bond in October, having paid $200,000 plus fees.
“He would be destined to be going to trial within two weeks unrepresented, pro se, so that’s a significant thing for this court to consider,” he said.
Judge Casey Costigan granted the motion and set the jury trial for March 13, noting he believed it was still a reasonable timeline with respect to the victims, Bakana’s right to have counsel at trial and giving the defense counsel adequate time to prepare.
However, he indicated this case would not be pushed back any further. A final pretrial hearing was set for March 2, though a motion hearing could be scheduled before then.
Bryant Lewis
Bryan Lewis, 28, of Bloomington, is charged with home invasion causing injury, a Class X felony. His next appearance is Dec. 30.
Justin M. Mata, 28, no address given, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than five grams of meth, a Class 3 felony. He was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond and his next appearance is Dec. 30.
Marcus D. Wesley, 36, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle (Class 4 felony), unlawful possession of cannabis (Class 3 felony) and unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class 2 felony).
William B. Givens, 49, no address given, is charged with unlawful possession of five to 15 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony, possession of less than five grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, possession of five to 15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than five grams of meth, a Class 3 felony. His next appearance is Dec. 30.
Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.
Connor Wood
Connor Wood
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Phillip Tinch
Phillip Tinch of Normal was charged Thursday, Nov. 10 at the McLean County Law and Justice Center with several felonies including:
- Five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, more than one but less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 1 felony.
-One count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, less than one gram of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
Trisha L. Hanke
Trisha L. Hanke, 36, is charged with theft of over $10,000 (Class 2 felony). Court documents indicate she knowingly took $14,000 belonging to a Love's Travel Stop, in LeRoy, where she was employed.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Connor Wood
