 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story
COURTS

Normal man accused in 2021 murder hires new attorney, pushes trial date

  • 0
Michael Bakana (copy)

Bakana

BLOOMINGTON — A new trial date was set Thursday for the Normal man accused of killing one and injuring another in a shooting outside a Bloomington bar almost two years ago.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve said the prosecution is ready for the jury trial that was scheduled for January in the case against Michael Bakana, 43.

He is charged with three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, in the death of 22-year-old Mariah Petracca on Jan. 30, 2021.

Bakana, who previously proceeded with the case representing himself, has hired a new attorney, Clyde Guilamo of Chicago, who filed his appearance on the case Thursday.

Guilamo filed a motion to change the trial date because he has a conflict with the January date and he wanted additional time to review the evidence and prepare for trial.

Horve called this case a “clear violation of the victims’ rights act," in regard to trying a case in a timely manner. He noted trial dates had been set and moved three times already.

He said Bakana’s choice to bring a new attorney in at this stage in the case is “intentional and deliberate to cause delay,” though Horve noted this was not the defense attorney’s fault.

Guilamo said this was Bakana’s first opportunity to hire an attorney since he was released on bond in October, having paid $200,000 plus fees.

“He would be destined to be going to trial within two weeks unrepresented, pro se, so that’s a significant thing for this court to consider,” he said.

Judge Casey Costigan granted the motion and set the jury trial for March 13, noting he believed it was still a reasonable timeline with respect to the victims, Bakana’s right to have counsel at trial and giving the defense counsel adequate time to prepare.

However, he indicated this case would not be pushed back any further. A final pretrial hearing was set for March 2, though a motion hearing could be scheduled before then.

Guns are now the leading cause of premature death for children. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

1 of 6

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China loosens travel restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News