No reported injuries after Carlock shop fire

CARLOCK — Fire officials said diligent work by volunteer crews helped save half of a shop from burning down Thursday afternoon near Carlock.

Carlock Fire Protection District Lt. Todd Rader said Friday that a passerby reported at 12:58 p.m. Thursday a semi-truck on fire in large building at Woolsey Trucking, 8540 U.S. Route 150.

When firefighters arrived, Rader said, they found heavy fire conditions on the east side of the building. He said they activated their Mutual Aid Box Alarm System to sequester additional manpower and water tankers.

Rader said crews defensively attacked the structure fire, adding the building was not occupied at the time. He described it as a big fire, and said it was brought under control in about an hour.

Firefighters continued overhaul work for another hour, and held fire watch for a few more hours.

No one was hurt, Rader said, but the entire eastern half of the building was taken down by flames. Although the roof stayed intact, he said an interior metal ceiling did collapse.

“We were able to save the entire western half of the building and its contents,” the fire lieutenant said, also noting “we worked our butts off” to do just that.

The exact origin and cause of the fire was still under investigation, Rader said Friday afternoon.

He also named Danvers Fire & Rescue, the Hudson Community Fire Protection District, Congerville Fire & Rescue, the Dale Township Fire Department, and the Towanda Fire Department as being a “big help” for assisting at the scene.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

