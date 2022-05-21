No injuries after shots fired near Normal intersection

NORMAL — Police are investigating after gunfire was reported Friday night in west Normal.

Sgt. Rob Cherry with the Normal Police Department said officers were called at 11:02 p.m. to a report of shots fired around White Oak Road and College Avenue.

He said Saturday there is no ongoing threat to the public, and shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Cherry said no arrests have been made and police are still investigating. Additionally, he said no injuries were reported.

No further information was available Saturday.

This is at least the second shots fired incident this year in Normal. Officers were called in January to the 200 block of Lindell Drive after apartments and cars were struck by gunfire.

