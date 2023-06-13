BLOOMINGTON — A Nevada man is being held on felony charges in McLean County after police in Bloomington said they found him driving a past-due rental car.

Jeffrey M. Times, 40, appeared in a Monday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Kording, who found probable cause for his arrest.

Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Fredrick said Times was spotted by Bloomington police driving a Toyota rental car Sunday.

He said Times admitted that he knew the car's rental period with Enterprise had expired.

Fredrick also said Times identified gave police a false name.

Times is charged with aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 1 felony; possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony; and obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony.

Kording set bond at $50,000, with 10% to apply for release. An arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 30.

Times remained in custody of the McLean County Detention Facility as of Tuesday.

