BLOOMINGTON — A Nevada man is being held on felony charges in McLean County after police in Bloomington said they found him driving a past-due rental car.
Jeffrey M. Times, 40, appeared in a Monday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Kording, who found probable cause for his arrest.
Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Fredrick said Times was spotted by Bloomington police driving a Toyota rental car Sunday.
He said Times admitted that he knew the car's rental period with Enterprise had expired.
Fredrick also said Times identified gave police a false name.
Times is charged with aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 1 felony; possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony; and obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony.
Kording set bond at $50,000, with 10% to apply for release. An arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 30.
Times remained in custody of the McLean County Detention Facility as of Tuesday.
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison