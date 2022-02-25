'My baby passed away,' Bloomington mother says in court

BLOOMINGTON — Kimberlee A. Burton, the mother of missing 7-month-old Zaraz V. Walker, was formally charged Friday with concealing the child's death.
“My baby passed away,” Burton said from the McLean County jail via Zoom as she interrupted a prosecutor reading a probable cause statement. “She’s not living. Stop speaking on my child. She passed away. It was very clear said to you that my baby passed away.”
Burton, 29, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of concealment of death, which are Class 4 felonies.
Prosecutors said Burton previously told police, and again told a family member during a jail visit, that Walker died while falling asleep in Burton’s lap, but she didn’t call authorities because “she didn’t want to deal with that.”
Burton said she placed Walker in a cemetery near her house, prosecutors said.
Walker was reported missing Feb. 13, a day after Burton was arrested at a store on West Market Street on retail theft charges.
The grandmother of Burton’s two other children, ages 5 and 6, went to pick up the three children from Burton’s residence on East Wood Street, but did not locate Walker, authorities said.
A neighbor told police that they saw Burton taking baby items, such as a crib and car seat, to a dumpster the week before her Feb. 12 arrest, prosecutors said. The neighbor said Christmastime was the last time they “for sure” saw Walker because they brought gifts to the children, prosecutors said.
McLean County First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon said in court Friday that authorities believe Walker is dead based on the circumstances of her disappearance and Burton’s statements to police, but the baby's whereabouts remain unknown.
Police have conducted several searches in Burton’s neighborhood and the cemetery where Burton claims she left Walker.
The McLean County Public Defender was appointed to represent Burton. A defense lawyer filed a motion Friday for a fitness hearing for Burton.
Burton remains jailed in lieu of posting $25,035 on the concealment of death charges. She also remains jailed on the retail theft charge and charges of child endangerment related to the other two children police say were left unattended at her residence.
She is due back in court March 3 for a bond review hearing on the concealment of death charges and an arraignment is scheduled for March 18.
Law enforcement and members of the McLean County search and rescue team look for evidence along railroad tracks east of Evergreen Cemetery Wednesday. Police are looking for 7-month-old Zaraz V. Walker, who has been missing since Sunday.