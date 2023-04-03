BLOOMINGTON — A man is accused of failing to register in McLean County having previously been convicted of murder.

Wayne M. Damron, 52, is charged with one count of violation of the Illinois Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act.

Damron was convicted and sentenced to 45 years in prison in 1993 for the murder of 49-year-old Michael Grady. According to court documents, he failed to report in person to the Bloomington Police Department in March.

Damron, who is listed as homeless in court documents and on the state registry, was released Friday on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered to report to BPD to register in accordance with state law.

An arraignment was scheduled for April 13.

