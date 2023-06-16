BLOOMINGTON — A man who was previously convicted of murder has been accused again of failing to register in McLean County.

Wayne M. Damron, 52, is charged with one count of violation of the Illinois Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act (Class 2 felony).

Damron was convicted and sentenced to 45 years in prison in 1993 for the murder of 49-year-old Michael Grady. According to court documents, he failed to report in person to the Bloomington Police Department in June.

He has the same charge pending in a separate case where he failed to report in person to Bloomington police in March.

His bond was set at $5,000 with 10% and fees to apply for release. He is listed as homeless in court documents.

An arraignment was scheduled for July 7.

