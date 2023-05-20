BLOOMINGTON — A 26-year-old Normal man is facing five felony drug charges after being arrested by Illinois State Police.
Barry D. Guyton appeared in a Friday bond court hearing before Judge Amy McFarland.
Guyton is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony, and two counts of unlawful possession of 15-100 of cocaine with the intent to deliver, with one charged as a Class X felony and the other as a Class 1 felony.
Guyton was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class 2 felony.
According to the court documents, ISP said Guyton knowingly sold less than a gram of cocaine to an individual who was a confidential source with ISP Task Force 6 on two separate occasions on Wednesday and Thursday.
His bond was set at $750,000 with 10% to apply. His arraignment hearing was set for 9 a.m. June 9.
