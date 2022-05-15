Minor hurt, another arrested after Friday fight at Normal Community High

NORMAL — A minor was sent to the hospital Friday and another was arrested after becoming involved in a fight at Normal Community High School.
Sgt. Jeff Longfellow with the Normal Police Department said officers were called to the high school at 12:22 p.m. Friday for a fight that involved several students. He said a safety monitor and one student intervened in the fight.
In the course of the altercation, he said one minor and the school monitor fell into a desk. Longfellow said a teenage boy was taken to OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington to be treated for injuries to his head and ribs.
That student’s condition was not available Sunday. The police sergeant also said the school monitor was hurt, but did not go to the hospital.
After the fight, Longfellow said there was a verbal argument at the school between a group of family members and friends on both sides, and NPD sent several officers in to help calm people down.
Longfellow said a teenage boy was arrested for felony aggravated battery, but was not detained.
McLean County Unit 5 spokesperson Dayna Brown provided The Pantagraph on Sunday with a copy of a letter sent Friday to parents regarding the incident.
The statement said several students became involved in a physical altercation, and staff needed to clear out common areas. That led to students being held an extra few minutes in classrooms, the cafeteria and the instructional media center.
"The safety of our students is our top priority and we greatly appreciate our students and staff who were cooperative during this incident," the message continued.
No further information was available Sunday.
What you missed this week in notable Central Illinois crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from The Pantagraph.
A discharge hearing is scheduled for August to review evidence in a case charging a 12-year-old boy with murder and arson in a 2019 fatal fire in Goodfield.
He is charged with one count of indecent solicitation of a child (Class 2 felony).
Nearly a year after passage of a law named for 2-year-old Ta'Naja Barnes, who died of neglect in February 2019, a state auditor found that DCFS has yet to implement it.
Nearly a year after passage of a law named for 2-year-old Ta'Naja Barnes, who died of neglect in February 2019, a state auditor found that DCFS has yet to implement it.
The Four Corner Hustlers are among Chicago’s oldest and most notorious gangs, one that for decades ruled the drug trade on the West Side by robbing competitors, killing rivals and terrorizing the community.
A northern Illinois man convicted of murder in the 2021 shooting death of a teen he spotted in his car a few days after he reported it stolen has been sentenced to 21 years in prison, prosecutors announced on Thursday.
A McLean County judge will rule within 60 days which material can be presented at a hearing for Barton McNeil, who is seeking exoneration from his 1999 conviction in his 3-year-old daughter's murder.
It's not the first time Decatur car dealer says he's had a brush with murder.
It's not the first time Decatur car dealer says he's had a brush with murder.
A jury convicted a suburban Chicago woman of involuntary manslaughter Tuesday for failing to give her son the medical care he required after a heart transplant.
The suspect had briefly held hostages inside the Fifth Third Bank branch in Romeoville but had released them before the shooting, police said.
Curtis W. Marcum, 37, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine (Class 2 felony).
A Chicago man who posted online to urge others to join massive crowds that were looting downtown businesses in the summer of 2020 was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison Tuesday.
The bill also reauthorizes a witness protection program with $30 million set aside for it in the upcoming state budget. The program had been neglected for years by lawmakers who failed to earmark funding.
An arraignment is scheduled for May 27.
An arraignment is scheduled for May 27.
R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago is set to kick off in August after a judge on Tuesday denied a request to postpone it by three months.
Police encourage anyone with information to contact Det. Jesse Lanphear at 309-434-2369 or jlanphear@cityblm.org.
Bloomington police are seeking information about a shooting Monday morning in the 1200 block of Orchard Road. No injuries have been reported.
A Decatur man remains jailed in McLean County on child pornography charges.
A missing Hoopeston man, who escaped from a hospital transport along Interstate 39 near Minonk last week, has been located in Tennessee.
Clearview is also agreeing to stop making its database available to Illinois state government and local police departments for five years.
Clearview is also agreeing to stop making its database available to Illinois state government and local police departments for five years.
They came together as a collective to say: “Stop it, do something, and do it now.”
Mom grieving police shooting of her son aims to help other moms who lost children to Chicago gun violence
This Sunday, the women hope to have brunch together with at least 100 others who lost children to gun violence or COVID-19. Other attendees might also have lost mothers to violence or the virus.
A Frankfort woman was sentenced to a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to embezzling more than $650,000 from a national student organization working to improve minority representation in the pharmacy industry, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago.
A Tinley Park man feared his 17-year-old daughter was hiding secrets from him and no longer loved him before he "went out of control" and severely beat her, according to a court document outlining details in the death of the girl, Mia Maro.
The remains found on March 21 near Mount Vernon in Jefferson County belonged to 20-year-old Keriaye M. Winfrey of Indianapolis, the county sheriff's office said.
A suburban Chicago man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment, nearly a year after his 1-month-old son died of fentanyl poisoning.
Illinois State Police are asking the public to contact the agency if they have information on Javier Aguirre, who escaped from a hospital transport van late Wednesday night along I-39 near Minonk.
Fire officials said diligent work by volunteer crews helped save half of a shop from burning down near Carlock.
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison