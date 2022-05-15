Minor hurt, another arrested after Friday fight at Normal Community High

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — A minor was sent to the hospital Friday and another was arrested after becoming involved in a fight at Normal Community High School.

Sgt. Jeff Longfellow with the Normal Police Department said officers were called to the high school at 12:22 p.m. Friday for a fight that involved several students. He said a safety monitor and one student intervened in the fight.

Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?

In the course of the altercation, he said one minor and the school monitor fell into a desk. Longfellow said a teenage boy was taken to OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington to be treated for injuries to his head and ribs.

That student’s condition was not available Sunday. The police sergeant also said the school monitor was hurt, but did not go to the hospital.

Teenager gunned down near Chicago tourist attraction

After the fight, Longfellow said there was a verbal argument at the school between a group of family members and friends on both sides, and NPD sent several officers in to help calm people down.

Longfellow said a teenage boy was arrested for felony aggravated battery, but was not detained.

McLean County Unit 5 spokesperson Dayna Brown provided The Pantagraph on Sunday with a copy of a letter sent Friday to parents regarding the incident.

3,700-mile 'Warrior Ride' pauses Saturday to honor fallen Bloomington soldier

The statement said several students became involved in a physical altercation, and staff needed to clear out common areas. That led to students being held an extra few minutes in classrooms, the cafeteria and the instructional media center.

"The safety of our students is our top priority and we greatly appreciate our students and staff who were cooperative during this incident," the message continued.

No further information was available Sunday.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

