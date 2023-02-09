NORMAL — A teenager was arrested Tuesday after police said he was identified as a suspect in two armed robbery cases late last year in Normal.

The Pantagraph reported in December that an armed robbery was called in at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Fairview Park. The Normal Police Department said at the time that two suspects had approached two victims, displayed a firearm and threatened them. The victims were robbed of their cellphones, police had said.

Then on Thursday, Dec. 8, police said three people approached one person on the Constitution Trail near Fairview Park, and one of the three displayed a firearm. NPD said one of the suspects took the victim's cellphone.

Investigators identified a 14-year-old as the suspect responsible for both robberies, a Thursday press release from NPD said. The department added the minor, who is male, was arrested and detained at the McLean County Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of aggravated robbery and robbery.

NPD asked anyone with additional information about these robberies to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 309-454-9593.

