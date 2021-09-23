 Skip to main content
Minnesota man in McLean County custody for Bloomington homicide

BLOOMINGTON – An 18-year-old Minnesota man is in McLean County Jail custody on murder charges.

Kentrell D. Brown, formerly of Bloomington, has been extradited to McLean County on three counts of first degree murder in connection to a March homicide in Bloomington.

Kentrell D. Brown

Kentrell D. Brown, 18, of Rochester, Minnesota, is charged with three counts of first degree murder. 

He is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Bloomington man Natwan N. Nash March 7 in the 2400 block of Clearwater Avenue.

Warrants for his arrest were issued by a McLean County judge in May and Brown was served the warrants a day later while he was being held on unrelated offenses in the Olmsted County Jail in Rochester, Minnesota.

Brown, who resides in Rochester, briefly appeared in McLean County court Thursday via a video feed from the McLean County Jail. He is due back in court Friday for an arraignment.

His bond remained as set in the arrest warrants at $3 million with 10% to apply, meaning he would need to pay $300,000 plus a bond fee to be released from custody.

Nash was found dead with gunshot wounds in a Bloomington apartment March 7.

Bloomington police officers responded to a report at 6:50 p.m. that day for a report of an unresponsive person. Bloomington police public information officer John Fermon at the time said there were no reports of gunshots.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

