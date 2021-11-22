Metoyer appointed Livingston County public defender

PONTIAC — Marinna Metoyer was appointed to the Livingston County Public Defender position Monday, a Livingston County judge announced.
She replaces outgoing Public Defender Scott Ripley, who announced in October that he is resigning from the role effective Nov. 30.
Livingston County Judge Jennifer Bauknecht announced the appointment Monday, saying in a statement that “Marinna brings a wealth of experience to this position as well as a passion for the job and clientele.”
“The Livingston County criminal justice system will be well served under her leadership,” Bauknecht said.
Metoyer’s career as an attorney spans 34 years. She spent time in California working with the Judge Advocate’s office in the U.S. Air Force and in McLean County as an assistant state’s attorney and an assistant public defender.
She most recently has worked in Juvenile Abuse and Neglect court in McLean County.
Metoyer earned her law degree from the DePaul University School of Law.
Ripley had been the Livingston County public defender since 2017 when he replaced Randell Morgan, who retired that year.
