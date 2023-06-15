BLOOMINGTON — Three people from Aurora have been charged with several charges related to selling drugs.

Breanna Maldonado, 26, Kimberlee S. Morrison, 40, and David M. Droke, 32, are charged with several counts after police said they were pulled over for a broken headlight and drugs and drug paraphernalia was found in their vehicle.

All three were charged in McLean County with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver for an amount between 100 and 400 grams, a Class X felony, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine between 100 and 400 grams, a Class X felony.

Morrison and Droke were also charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance for less than 15 grams of cocaine and less than 15 grams of fentanyl, both Class 4 felonies.

Morrison was also charged for a broken headlight, and Droke was also charged with obstructing an officer.

Prosecutors said the trio drove from Aurora to Decatur to purchase a half pound of methamphetamine and were on their way back to Aurora when they were pulled over for a broken headlight.

When deputies from the McLean County Sheriff's Office approached the vehicle driven by Morrison, prosecutors said that they detected the odor of cannabis and observed an open alcohol container as well as drug paraphernalia.

Morrison and Maldonado exited the vehicle without incident, but when Droke refused to do so, the officers used a stun gun on him, prosecutors said.

Officers found several items of drug paraphernalia, seven foil packets underneath the passenger seat containing cocaine and fentanyl, a black plastic box with digital scales, baggies and rolled currency. They also found 214.6 grams of methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

When questioned at the sheriff's office, prosecutors said Maldonado told police about their planned drug pickup and intended sales, claiming that Morrison approached her and said Droke's brother had a contact in Decatur from whom they could purchase methamphetamine.

Prosecutors said she told police they purchased the drugs for $1,300 and intended to sell it later.

Prosecutors noted that all three had extensive prior criminal records in Illinois and beyond related to drug charges.

Morrison's and Droke's bonds were set at $250,000 with 10% to apply, meaning they would each have to post $25,000 plus court fees to be released from the McLean County Detention Facility.

However, prosecutors asked for a higher bond amount for Maldonado because she was already out on bond in Kane County for another Class X felony. Her bond in this matter was set at $500,000 with 10% to apply.

Maldonado did not appear in court to hear the charges Wednesday because of a health emergency.

A source of bail motion was entered for each defendant which requires they show that any funds posted for bail have been lawfully obtained and are not the results of criminal activities.

Arraignments were scheduled for June 30.

