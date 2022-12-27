Meth, cocaine charges filed against Bloomington man

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody on multiple drug charges six months after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Dandrae A. Johnson, 43, is charged with five drug delivery charges:

  • three counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine with amounts less than 5 grams;
  • two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance with amounts of cocaine between one and 15 grams.

He is also charged with one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, both for 15-100 grams of cocaine.

Johnson is also charged with one count of unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver and one count of unlawful possession of meth, both for 15-100 grams.

A grand jury returned a bill of indictment on these charges that prosecutors say involved drug sales in May and June.

A warrant for his arrest was issued June 3, and Johnson was taken into custody Dec. 24.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Jan. 13.

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

