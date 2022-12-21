 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meth charges pending against Shirley man

BLOOMINGTON — A Shirley man faces methamphetamine charges in McLean County.

Mason A. Artis, 23, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver for amounts of less than 5 grams and 5-15 grams, and he is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of meth for the same amounts.

Mason A. Artis

Artis

He was jailed in lieu of posting $7,535. An arraignment was scheduled for Jan. 13.

Heyworth man charged with meth possession

Artis also is scheduled for a sentencing hearing next week in a case involving a stolen license plate and theft. Two additional cases against Artis involving meth possession were dropped in October.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

