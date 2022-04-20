Meth charges filed against Downs man

BLOOMINGTON — A Downs man remains jailed on drug and assault charges.

Christopher L. Anderson, 40, is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of meth, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault.

He is accused of possessing less than 5 grams of a substance containing meth Sunday, a day after police were called to a Bloomington residence for a report of a man attempting to run a person over with their truck.

A prosecutor said a witness reported seeing Anderson drive a pickup truck toward their neighbor in a driveway and then back the truck up in another attempt to strike the man, but the person eluded the vehicle.

Anderson exited the truck and ran toward the man, and he dropped syringes containing heroin in the process of tackling the person, prosecutors said.

A McLean County Sheriff’s deputy spotted Anderson driving the truck the next day and pulled him over, prosecutors said.

A search of Anderson’s vehicle led police to seizing about 3 grams of meth, drug packaging materials and a digital scale, authorities said.

Anderson was ordered to have no contact with the victim. He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 6.

