Meth charges filed against Bloomington woman

BLOOMINGTON — Methamphetamine charges are pending for a Bloomington woman.

Megan J. Duffy

Duffy

Megan J. Duffy, 27, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of 5-15 grams of meth with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felony) and two counts each of unlawful possession of 5-15 grams (Class 2 felony) and less than 5 grams of meth (Class 3 felony).

Bloomington police arrested Duffy on Monday.

Duffy was jailed in lieu of posting $2,535.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 29.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

