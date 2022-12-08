 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meth charges filed against Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

Austin T. Daugherty, 29, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of a stolen license plate.

Austin Daugherty

Daugherty

He was released Thursday on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. An arraignment was scheduled for Dec. 30.

Man held in McLean County on intent to deliver meth

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

