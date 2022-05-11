 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meth charges filed against Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is accused of possessing methamphetamine.

Jonathon P. Keister

Keister

Jonathon P. Keister, 38, is charged with unlawful possession of 5-15 grams of meth with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felony), unlawful possession of 5-15 grams of meth (Class 2 felony), and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of meth (Class 3 felony).

Court documents said Keister possessed meth Monday in Bloomington.

Keister was jailed in lieu of posting $2,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 27.

