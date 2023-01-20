Meth charges filed against Bloomington man

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A 52-year-old Bloomington man has been charged in McLean County court with possession of methamphetamine. 

012122-blm-loc-1bridges

Paul E. Bridges, 52, of Bloomington, is charged with possession of 5-15 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; possession of under 5 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; possession of 5-15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony; and possession of 5-15 grams of meth, a Class 3 felony.

Paul E. Bridges appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge William Workman. Bridges is charged with possession of 5-15 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; possession of less than 5 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; possession of 5-15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony; and possession of 5-15 grams of meth, a Class 3 felony.

Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Fredrick requested on behalf of the state a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, which Judge Workman granted, permitting Bridges to be released without posting any cash.

Bridges' arraignment hearing was set for 10 a.m. Feb. 3.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

