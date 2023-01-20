Meth charges filed against Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON — A 52-year-old Bloomington man has been charged in McLean County court with possession of methamphetamine.
Paul E. Bridges appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge William Workman. Bridges is charged with possession of 5-15 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; possession of less than 5 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; possession of 5-15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony; and possession of 5-15 grams of meth, a Class 3 felony.
Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Fredrick requested on behalf of the state a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, which Judge Workman granted, permitting Bridges to be released without posting any cash.
Bridges' arraignment hearing was set for 10 a.m. Feb. 3.
