Meth charges filed against Bloomington man

Paul E. Bridges appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge William Workman. Bridges is charged with possession of 5-15 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; possession of less than 5 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; possession of 5-15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony; and possession of 5-15 grams of meth, a Class 3 felony.