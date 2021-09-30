 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Meth charge gets Bloomington man 6 years in prison

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A six-year prison sentence was ordered for a Bloomington man this week after he pleaded guilty to intending to deliver methamphetamine.

Ricky E. Griffin, 60, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.

Ricky E. Griffin

Ricky E. Griffin, 59, of Bloomington, was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.

He was charged in April with the class X felony methamphetamine delivery offense along with a driving on a revoked license charge, which was dismissed.

Griffin was charged separately in June with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Those charges were dismissed in a plea agreement.

Here are some tips for pickpocket prevention.

According to an arrest statement by police, Griffin was pulled over in his car by police April 2 for driving on a revoked license. Griffin agreed to allow police to search his residence after officers found about $6,000 in his pocket, police said.

Bloomington man accused of delivering cocaine

Police located about 1 ounce – or 33.5 grams – of a substance containing methamphetamine within his residence, the arrest report said.

Griffin received credit for serving 140 days in the McLean County jail. He posted bond in May for the charge he pleaded guilty to, while he has remained jailed in the second case since June.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

China's factories fear for future amid power cuts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News