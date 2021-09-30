Meth charge gets Bloomington man 6 years in prison

BLOOMINGTON — A six-year prison sentence was ordered for a Bloomington man this week after he pleaded guilty to intending to deliver methamphetamine.

Ricky E. Griffin, 60, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.

He was charged in April with the class X felony methamphetamine delivery offense along with a driving on a revoked license charge, which was dismissed.

Griffin was charged separately in June with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Those charges were dismissed in a plea agreement.

According to an arrest statement by police, Griffin was pulled over in his car by police April 2 for driving on a revoked license. Griffin agreed to allow police to search his residence after officers found about $6,000 in his pocket, police said.

Police located about 1 ounce – or 33.5 grams – of a substance containing methamphetamine within his residence, the arrest report said.

Griffin received credit for serving 140 days in the McLean County jail. He posted bond in May for the charge he pleaded guilty to, while he has remained jailed in the second case since June.

