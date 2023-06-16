METAMORA — A Metamora man was found guilty in federal court on Thursday of one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, 49-year-old Dana Curtin was believed to have spoken to an individual he believed to be an adult offering sex with a minor between March and May of last year. He then traveled to meet the adult and child.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18 at the U.S. Courthouse in Peoria. Curtin faces penalties of 15 years to life in prison, which would be followed by five years to life of supervised release.

He also must register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Springfield Field Office and the Illinois State Police. The case was brought forward as part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice-led initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

